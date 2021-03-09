Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.56. 2,575,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,056. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

