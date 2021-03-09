Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

LOOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 209,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,681. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

