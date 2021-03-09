Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,755,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

