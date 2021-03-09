Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sunoco by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

