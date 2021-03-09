Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $68.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $68.50 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $69.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 212,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

