Equities research analysts expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,493,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

