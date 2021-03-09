Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.64. 5,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

