Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.