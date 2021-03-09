Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $9.22

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,351. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

