Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $18.77

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 13,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

