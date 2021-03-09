AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of ANAB opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

