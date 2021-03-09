Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $408.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 10,636,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.75.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
