Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $408.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 10,636,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

