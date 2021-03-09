Anthony J. Crisafio Sells 5,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PDCE remained flat at $$37.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,371. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

