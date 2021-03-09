Aperio Group LLC Has $709,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

