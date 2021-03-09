APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, APR Coin has traded up 121.3% against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $29,306.89 and $7.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028909 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00200388 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010170 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,511,311 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

