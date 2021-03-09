Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of APR opened at $21.60 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

