Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Shares of APR opened at $21.60 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.
Apria Company Profile
