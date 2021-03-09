APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.90 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $42.90 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.35 or 0.00510370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00077718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.42 or 0.00525288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076967 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,331,396 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

