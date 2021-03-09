Archer DAO Governance Token Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $568,856.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,006,097 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

