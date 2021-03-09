Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 23.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price traded up 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.24. 2,507,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,703,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

