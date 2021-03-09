argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $326.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $315.98 and last traded at $315.17. Approximately 229,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 222,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.79.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.32 and its 200 day moving average is $282.35.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

