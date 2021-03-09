Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Benjamin Seymour Acquires 161,575 Shares of Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Benjamin Seymour acquired 161,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$77,556.00 ($55,397.14).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

