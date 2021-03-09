Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Benjamin Seymour Acquires 161,575 Shares of Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Benjamin Seymour acquired 161,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$77,556.00 ($55,397.14).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.
About Ariadne Australia
