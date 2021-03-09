Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Pfizer by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,286,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after buying an additional 461,143 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Pfizer by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 376,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 151,645 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 828,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 27,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

