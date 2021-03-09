Armor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.43 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

