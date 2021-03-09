Artal Group S.A. Boosts Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,630. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.