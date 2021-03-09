Artal Group S.A. Lowers Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Artal Group S.A. trimmed its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.53. 11,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

