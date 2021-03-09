Artal Group S.A. Lowers Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Artal Group S.A. cut its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Seres Therapeutics worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.01. 44,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,078. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

