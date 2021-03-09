Artal Group S.A. Purchases 60,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.42% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $54.02. 37,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

