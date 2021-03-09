Artal Group S.A. Raises Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.75% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $31,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

MRSN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. 9,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $404,897. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

