Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.54.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.90. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.41 and a 1 year high of C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

