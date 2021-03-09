Assetmark Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,334 shares of company stock worth $1,535,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

NYSE RBA opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

