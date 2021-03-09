Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $16.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 1,831,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,326. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $8,521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $4,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

