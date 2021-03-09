Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

