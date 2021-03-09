Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.