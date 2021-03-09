Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 30th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of ASTE opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

