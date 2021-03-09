Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AML traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.89) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,989.50 ($25.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,006.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 845.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,722 ($74.76).

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,240,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £620,392 ($810,546.12). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

