Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 67,210 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. ORIC Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of ORIC opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

