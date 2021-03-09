Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. iTeos Therapeutics comprises 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $34.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

