Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $54,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 760,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,418 shares during the period. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 12,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

