Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $62,744.04 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $62,744.04 and $38.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,410.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.40 or 0.03362251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00367933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.44 or 0.00995116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.00410937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.42 or 0.00346302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00249022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00022407 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,713,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,483,030 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

