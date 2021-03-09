Athene Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 651 call options.

Athene stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

