Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

ATNX stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $420.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

