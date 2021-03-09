AtonRa Partners Takes $833,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRTC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

