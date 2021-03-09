AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.71. 53,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.