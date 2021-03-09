Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atotech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of ATC opened at $21.33 on Monday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.