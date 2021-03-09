Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris Sells 10,000 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVA opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.