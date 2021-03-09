Aviva PLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders have sold 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

