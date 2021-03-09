Aviva PLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

NYSE:CF opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

