Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $983.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 2,774,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,209. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $58,685,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,003,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,720,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.