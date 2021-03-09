AXA’s (AXAHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $26.68 on Monday. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

