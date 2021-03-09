Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $320.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

